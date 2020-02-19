ODUWA Price Down 3% This Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, ODUWA has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001359 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $323,851.00 and approximately $62,296.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044929 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00066025 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001076 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,115.18 or 0.99730704 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000874 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00070627 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 102.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 63.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000690 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.