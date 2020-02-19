Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,928 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,515 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.35% of Old National Bancorp worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,241,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,576,000 after acquiring an additional 862,874 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,869. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.95. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $196.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.50.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

