One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded One Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of One Group Hospitality in a report on Monday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in One Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in One Group Hospitality by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 62,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in One Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in One Group Hospitality by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 325,536 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in One Group Hospitality by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 47,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STKS opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.06 million, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. One Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29.

One Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

