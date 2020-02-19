OneRoot Network Hits Market Cap of $2.95 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One OneRoot Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and Bithumb. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and $1.97 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork.

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

