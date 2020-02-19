Open Platform (OPEN) Market Cap Reaches $713,965.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Open Platform token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded down 19% against the dollar. Open Platform has a total market cap of $713,965.00 and approximately $704.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.75 or 0.03145813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00232080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00149561 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io.

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.