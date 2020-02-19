OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given $25.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $25.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned OptimizeRx an industry rank of 52 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OPRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 22.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after buying an additional 93,015 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 17.0% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 312,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 45,548 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 612.5% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

OPRX stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.12. 61,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,790. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.62 million, a PE ratio of -123.56 and a beta of 0.31.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

