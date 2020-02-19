Orbs Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.44 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Orbs has a market cap of $28.53 million and $1.44 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One Orbs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, ProBit Exchange and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.10 or 0.02983806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00233506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00045655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00146408 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs launched on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,031,074,381 tokens. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken.

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ProBit Exchange, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

