Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,009. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.10. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.92.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

