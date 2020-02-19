Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dell were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell by 83.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Dell by 30.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Dell by 257.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Dell by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

Dell stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.04. The company had a trading volume of 33,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,568. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average of $51.01.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $22.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 billion. Dell had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 457.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dell in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.21.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 97,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,874,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $8,007,454.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 669,506 shares of company stock worth $33,431,564. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

