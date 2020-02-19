Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.25 Million Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,328 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $17,700,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,241,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,576,000 after purchasing an additional 862,874 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,869,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,526,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1,305.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 167,373 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.11. 11,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 25.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

