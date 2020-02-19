Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in FOX during the third quarter worth $1,136,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at $561,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at $2,265,000. 56.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOXA stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.93. 81,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,331,709. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85. Fox Corp has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

FOXA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

