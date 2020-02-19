Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 76.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,144.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $1,480,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,876,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,478 shares of company stock worth $5,712,323. Company insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.14. 5,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,490. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens set a $76.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

