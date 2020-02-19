Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.39 Million Stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 80.4% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 27,955 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 67.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 433,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 175,201 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 25.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 788,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after acquiring an additional 162,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,654. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $66.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.49.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

