Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 3,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.17.

UTHR traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.16, a P/E/G ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.72. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $128.94.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

