Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,428 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,672 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 37.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Umpqua by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Umpqua during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Umpqua during the third quarter worth about $190,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.87. 17,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,409. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Stephens upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

