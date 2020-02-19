Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,000 Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 743.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000.

CNMD traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $71.67 and a one year high of $116.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 110.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.19.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CONMED news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $1,294,469.54. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

