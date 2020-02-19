Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Corelogic by 1,211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 354,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after acquiring an additional 327,068 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Corelogic by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after acquiring an additional 270,196 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Corelogic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,164,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Corelogic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,942,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corelogic by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 63,632 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CLGX. Wolfe Research cut shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

Shares of CLGX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77. Corelogic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

In related news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,516,889.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,116.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $783,425. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.