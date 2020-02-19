Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Regal Beloit by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Regal Beloit by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Regal Beloit by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 60,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Regal Beloit by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Regal Beloit by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RBC traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $88.18. 3,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,583. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Regal Beloit Corp has a 1-year low of $67.74 and a 1-year high of $90.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $446,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,012.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

