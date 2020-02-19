Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank Ozk stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.88. 15,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,180. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47. Bank Ozk has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.78 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OZK. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

