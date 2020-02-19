Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in CarMax by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 271,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 6,051.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 158,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 54,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KMX traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.62. 24,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.41. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $100.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

