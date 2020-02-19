Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eldorado Resorts by 1,399.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,647 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,388,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eldorado Resorts by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,448,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,567,000 after purchasing an additional 610,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ERI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.89.

Shares of Eldorado Resorts stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $69.87. 32,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,881. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $69.57.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

