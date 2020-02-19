Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 11,438 Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,438 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 60,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

In other SLM news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SLM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 30,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,026. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. SLM Corp has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLM. ValuEngine cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

