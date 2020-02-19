Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,693 Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ASGN were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 526.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 14.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.35. ASGN Inc has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $72.66.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASGN Inc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

