Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,056 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Aaron’s by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 31,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at $1,800,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Aaron’s by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 79,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Aaron’s by 22.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 40,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Aaron’s by 76.2% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 258,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 111,787 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAN. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

Shares of AAN stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $57.08. 19,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,832. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Aaron’s, Inc. has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $78.65.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

