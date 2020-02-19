Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,325 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Timken by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 439,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,769,000 after buying an additional 124,750 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $159,123.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,937.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $937,411.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,287 over the last three months. 11.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,123. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average is $49.30. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.82. Timken Co has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Timken Co will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

