Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,996 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,907 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 8.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $43.16. 471,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,147. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1 year low of $31.27 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Barclays raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

