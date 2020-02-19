Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,056 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,873 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In related news, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $299,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of LPX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 642,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,207. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.76%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.