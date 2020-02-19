Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 485 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 915.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31,080 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 81.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 44.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in NewMarket by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth $2,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

NEU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:NEU traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $427.70. 17,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,058. The business’s 50 day moving average is $450.88 and its 200-day moving average is $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $382.88 and a 1-year high of $505.16.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $534.45 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 41.69%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

