Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 643 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth approximately $780,000. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

CBRL stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.66. 5,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,372. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.50 and a 52-week high of $180.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.10 and its 200 day moving average is $160.07.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The business had revenue of $749.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

