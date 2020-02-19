Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 7,075 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,393,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,642,000 after buying an additional 141,183 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 338,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGNA stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.29. 385,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,730. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

