Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,768 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,016,398,000 after purchasing an additional 754,570 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at $37,234,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 272.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 371,200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,828,000 after acquiring an additional 271,500 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at $19,770,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at $17,003,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $123.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,419. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $25,881.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,018,352.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $478,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,670,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,781 shares of company stock valued at $6,256,886 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

