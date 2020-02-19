Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. CWM LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 954.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NWE traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.39. 5,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,492. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NorthWestern Corp has a 12-month low of $65.38 and a 12-month high of $80.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.16.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $328.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 67.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on NWE. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.86.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

