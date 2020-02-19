Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIVN. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in LivaNova by 6,270.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in LivaNova by 60.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.02. The stock had a trading volume of 59,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,777. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $64.80 and a 12-month high of $102.43.

A number of analysts have commented on LIVN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total value of $83,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $467,390. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

