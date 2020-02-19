Origin Protocol Market Cap Hits $6.97 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $6.97 million and approximately $17.42 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00050013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00492380 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $646.24 or 0.06737254 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00072115 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027465 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005195 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a token. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,406,404 tokens. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9.

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

