Origo (OGO) Trading Down 14.4% This Week

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Origo token can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. Origo has a market cap of $8.14 million and $1.73 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Origo

OGO is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,908,836 tokens. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork. Origo’s official website is origo.network.

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

