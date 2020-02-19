Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Achieves Market Cap of $537,838.00

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Ormeus Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, Coinbe and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Ormeus Coin has a total market cap of $537,838.00 and approximately $2,331.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.33 or 0.03034738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009871 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00237007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00047252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00151607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin.

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, TOPBTC, Bibox, Coinbe, Mercatox, HitBTC, Livecoin, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

