Orocobre (ORL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orocobre (TSE:ORL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

TSE:ORL traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,537. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.53. Orocobre has a 1-year low of C$2.01 and a 1-year high of C$3.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.47. The company has a market cap of $767.40 million and a PE ratio of 14.13.

About Orocobre

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium, potash, and boron deposits in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Salar de Olaroz lithium project located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also produces minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

