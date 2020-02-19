Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

Owens Corning stock traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.22. 93,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.08 and its 200-day moving average is $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 19.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.47.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $250,915.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.