PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Todd R. Hubbard Sells 403 Shares

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $216,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,585. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,323,000 after buying an additional 1,709,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in PACCAR by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,345,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,897,000 after buying an additional 1,545,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,337,000 after buying an additional 1,462,333 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,003,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,507,000 after acquiring an additional 508,248 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

