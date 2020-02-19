Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $56.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.46. Palomar has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $60.21.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $1,655,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 4,233,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $200,178,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,100,000 shares of company stock worth $241,546,950 in the last three months.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Palomar in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Palomar to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Palomar Company Profile

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

