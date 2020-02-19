PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PAR Technology.

PAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

PAR stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.92. 117,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,197. The company has a market cap of $556.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.55 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 748,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,004,000 after purchasing an additional 326,089 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,089,000. Dumont Global LP purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,401,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,127,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

