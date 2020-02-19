Paragon Trading 37.5% Lower Over Last Week (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, Paragon has traded down 37.5% against the U.S. dollar. Paragon has a total market capitalization of $329,265.00 and approximately $175.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $301.75 or 0.03145813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00232080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00149561 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paragon Token Profile

Paragon’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,197 tokens. Paragon’s official website is paragoncoin.com. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paragon Token Trading

Paragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

