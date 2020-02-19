ParallelCoin Price Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00004256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $128,638.00 and $37.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.35 or 0.00743846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009862 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007559 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000359 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

