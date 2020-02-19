Pareto Securities Upgrades Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) to “Hold”

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) was upgraded by research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Danske upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.23 million, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 2.01. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 2.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.