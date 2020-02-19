Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PK opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average is $24.11. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

