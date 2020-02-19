Parkgene (GENE) Hits Market Capitalization of $89,353.00

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Parkgene token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $89,353.00 and approximately $1,780.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parkgene alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.33 or 0.03034738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009871 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00237007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00047252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00151607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.