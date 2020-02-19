Pason Systems (PSI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

Shares of PSI stock opened at C$13.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.57. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$12.45 and a 52 week high of C$21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSI. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.10 per share, with a total value of C$65,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$347,150.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

