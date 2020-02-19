Patient Home Monitoring (PTQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Patient Home Monitoring (CVE:PTQ) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of Patient Home Monitoring stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11. Patient Home Monitoring has a 1-year low of C$0.66 and a 1-year high of C$1.19.

Get Patient Home Monitoring alerts:

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patient Home Monitoring in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About Patient Home Monitoring

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; INR self-testing equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Patient Home Monitoring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patient Home Monitoring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.