Payfair Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,091.00 (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Payfair has traded down 57.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Payfair token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Payfair has a market cap of $20,617.00 and approximately $1,091.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.75 or 0.03145813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00232080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00149561 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Payfair Token Profile

Payfair’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. The official website for Payfair is payfair.io. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

