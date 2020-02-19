PayPie (PPP) Price Tops $0.0482 on Top Exchanges

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 19th. During the last week, PayPie has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PayPie token can now be purchased for $0.0482 or 0.00000476 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). PayPie has a total market cap of $3.98 million and $89,765.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.03026988 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00237731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00046381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00151256 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com.

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

